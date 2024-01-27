Walmart Inc at Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Summit Transcript

Gregory Scott Melich - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



Good morning. It's Greg Melich with Evercore ISI. I cover the retail broadlines and hardlines here. It's our great pleasure to have Brett Biggs, the Chief Financial Officer at Walmart back to really give us, I think, a very timely update on all the initiatives of Walmart and how things are coming as we really recover from the COVID recession of last year. Also Dan Binder and Kary Brunner as part of the team here to help if we need it. But Brett, I've got you for 35 minutes. I'm just going to dive into questions, if that's all right.



M. Brett Biggs - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Sounds good. Thanks, Greg.

Questions and Answers: Gregory Scott Melich - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



So let's just start right at the top line. So COVID recession, a lot of challenges. You guys seem to come out of it pretty strong, right? You've done a lot of investments in multichannel I guess -- but you had some challenges like everybody d