Walmart Inc ESG And Human Capital Discussion Transcript

Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - SVP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Walmart's ESG Webinar on Human Capital. My name is Dan Binder, and I lead Walmart's IR and Corporate FP&A teams. I'm joined by my colleague, Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer and President of Walmart Foundation. This is the first in what we hope will be a series of discussions on Walmart's ESG priority issues. And today, Kathleen will speak about Walmart's human capital strategy. Kathleen and her team are responsible for the ESG strategy and disclosures, including working with subject matter experts across the business, to make sure we're focused on the right ESG priorities.



Before I turn the call over to Kathleen, let me remind you that today's webinar is being recorded and will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to future events and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. The information discussed in today's meeting should be viewed in conjunction with our ESG reporting and other public documents, including our 10-K and earnings materials. These document