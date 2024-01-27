Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Everyone, I hope you're doing well. I'm Simeon Gutman, Morgan Stanley's hardline, broadline and food retail analyst, and it is a distinct pleasure to welcome Walmart to this fireside chat for our Global Consumer and Retail Conference, represented by EVP and CFO, Brett Biggs.



I'm going to read a quick disclosure and then get going with Q&A. First, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep. We do have a Q&A for the audience. I see the queue. If you'd like to ask, I could manage both as we get into it.



In lieu of a formal intro, Brett, thanks for being here.



M. Brett Biggs - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



You bet. Thanks, Simeon.

Questions and Answers: Simeon Ari Gutman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



I'm going to bug you first about the announcement. I do w