Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - SVP of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to Walmart's ESG Webinar on Climate Change. My name is Dan Binder, and I lead Walmart's IR and Corporate FP&A teams. This is our second webinar discussing Walmart's ESG priority issues and follows our September webinar on human capital. You can find a recording of that session on our Investor Relations website at stock.walmart.com.



Joined by a few colleagues this afternoon, including Kathleen McLaughlin, Chief Sustainability Officer and President of Walmart Foundation; Jane Ewing, Senior Vice President, Sustainability; and Zach Freeze, Senior Director, Sustainability.



Kathleen and her teams are responsible for Walmart's ESG strategy and disclosures, including working with subject matter experts across the business to make sure we're focused on the right ESG priorities. Climate change is one of our priority ESG issues and the corporate sustainability team reporting to Kathleen oversees our climate change strategy and collaboration with teams across the business.



Before I turn the call over to Kathleen, let me remind you that today's w