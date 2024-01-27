Q4 2022 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Walmart's Fiscal Year '22 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to Dan Binder, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Dan, you may now begin.



Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, and welcome to Walmart's Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. I'm joined by members of our executive team, including Doug McMillon, Walmart's President and CEO; Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. In a few moments, Doug and Brett will provide you an update on the business and discuss fourth quarter and full year results. That will be followed by our question-and-answer session.



Before I turn the call over to Doug, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. T