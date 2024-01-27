Q4 2023 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to Walmart's Fiscal Year 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Steph Wissink, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Steph, you may now begin.



Stephanie Schiller Wissink -



Thank you, and welcome to our Q4 Fiscal '23 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today from Walmart's home office in Bentonville are CEO, Doug McMillon; and CFO, John David Rainey. We'll follow a similar format to prior calls, where Doug and John David will share their thoughts on the quarter, year and year ahead. Following, we'll open the call to your questions. For the Q&A portion, we've asked our segment CEOs to join, including John Furner from Walmart U.S., Judith McKenna from Walmart International and Kath McLay from Sam's Club.



Today's call is being recorded, and management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties