Q1 2024 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Stephanie Schiller Wissink



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. We're excited to discuss the results of a strong first quarter and our upwardly revised outlook for the year. Joining me on the call are Walmart's CEO, Doug McMillon; and CFO, John David Rainey. Following prepared remarks from Doug and John David, we'll take your questions. At that time, we will be joined by our segment CEOs, John Furner from Walmart U.S., Judith McKenna from Walmart International, and Kath McLay from Sam's Club. (Operator Instructions)



Today's call is being recorded, and management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in our fil