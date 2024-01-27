Walmart Inc At Share Series Women in Investing Event Transcript

Unidentified Company Representative -



Women in Investing conference. We're so excited to get this off the ground and see everybody here. The idea for this conference actually started many years ago, Steph Wissink, the Head of IR and I, when we were a sell-side analyst many years ago, we talked about how to promote women on Wall Street more because we were kind of tired of being the only women in the room in all of our meetings. And unfortunately, we just didn't have the right vehicle at the time. And so now share, we felt that we had the right vehicle within partnership with [Alenia], we thought it would be a great opportunity for us to bring women and investing together with the powerful, the talented women that are crafting the strategy, stories for their companies. So we thought we'd bring them all here and listen to them. I hope today you learn a lot. I hope that you get inspired by some of these women that have these wonderful careers.



And please ask questions, introduce yourselves as opportunities arise. And hopefully, you'll -- you never know somebody could potentially impact your career or your portfolio. So with that, I'm going to