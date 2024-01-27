Morgan Stanley Deputy CFO Raja Akram Sells 7,000 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), a global financial services firm that provides investment banking, securities, wealth management, and investment management services, witnessed a recent insider sell according to a new SEC filing. Deputy CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company on January 18, 2024. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing, which can be accessed here.

Following this transaction, Raja Akram's trades over the past year reflect a total sale of 27,820 shares and no recorded purchases. The insider's recent sell contributes to the broader insider trend at Morgan Stanley, which has seen 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's sell, shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at $83.56, resulting in a market capitalization of $140,069,532,000. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.51, positioned below the industry median of 19.085 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $90.79, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92, suggesting that Morgan Stanley is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider transactions over the past year, highlighting the absence of insider purchases and the prevalence of insider sales during this period.

The GF Value image above illustrates the relationship between the stock's current price and its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus, indicating the stock's fair valuation status.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and should be considered as one of many factors in investment decision-making.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

