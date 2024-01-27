Eldad Maniv, President and COO of Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA, Financial), executed a sale of 134,116 shares in the company on January 18, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC Form 4 filing, with the shares being sold at an average price of $4, resulting in a total value of the sold shares amounting to approximately $536,464.

Taboola.com Ltd operates as a content discovery platform that connects people with content they may like but never knew existed. The company's platform serves over 1 trillion content recommendations every month to users across the web. It partners with publishers to keep readers engaged and with advertisers to reach their target audience through personalized and relevant content recommendations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,450,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Taboola.com Ltd shows a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 27 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Taboola.com Ltd were trading at $4, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.234 billion.

Investors often monitor insider sales as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future performance. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock movement and can be influenced by a variety of factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and how they can affect investment decisions, readers are encouraged to visit the SEC's website or consult with a financial advisor.

