Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's Dividend Analysis

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp (ETV, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.1 per share, payable on 2024-01-31, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp Do?

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premiums. Its portfolio of investments spans across various sectors such as capital markets, chemicals, banks, biotechnology, and media.

A Glimpse at Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's Dividend History

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005, with dividends currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.13% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.13%, suggesting an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's annual dividend growth rate was -0.80%, which increased to -0.40% per year over a five-year horizon. Based on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost as of today is approximately 8.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-06-30, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's dividend payout ratio is 0.72, which may suggest that the company's dividend could be at risk. Furthermore, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's profitability rank is 2 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, indicating that the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers is low, thus casting further doubt on the sustainability of its dividends, especially since the company has reported net profit in only 4 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must exhibit strong growth metrics. Unfortunately, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp's growth rank is 2 out of 10, which points to poor growth prospects and raises concerns about the future sustainability of its dividends.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp offers a high trailing dividend yield, the company's negative dividend growth rate, high payout ratio, low profitability, and poor growth rank raise questions about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. Investors should carefully consider these factors when evaluating ETV as a potential investment for income. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks with better sustainability prospects, GuruFocus Premium users can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener for more comprehensive research and analysis.

