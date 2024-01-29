WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $3.17 billion. The current price of $67.82 reflects a 2.80% gain over the past week and an impressive 21.37% gain over the past three months. According to the GF Value, which is currently at $99.28, WNS remains significantly undervalued, a status that has been consistent since the past GF Value of $97.75. This valuation suggests that the stock may have room to grow, aligning with the interests of value investors seeking potential opportunities.

Understanding WNS (Holdings) Ltd

WNS (Holdings) Ltd operates within the software industry, specializing as a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The company's offerings encompass a wide range of data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services, delivered through a blended model that spans onshore, nearshore, and offshore locations. WNS's primary segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM, with the former generating the majority of its revenue. Geographically, the United States is its largest market, followed by the UK, Australia, Europe, South Africa, and other regions.

Robust Profitability Metrics

WNS's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 10/10, indicating top-tier performance within its industry. The company's operating margin stands at 13.48%, outperforming 79.75% of its industry peers. Additionally, WNS boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 20.79%, a return on assets (ROA) of 11.22%, and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 13.74%, each surpassing the majority of competitors. This consistent profitability over the past decade underscores the company's financial resilience and operational efficiency.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

WNS's growth is equally commendable, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has achieved a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 10.50% and a 5-year rate of 10.80%, both of which are higher than more than half of its industry counterparts. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 10.12%. Earnings per share (EPS) growth rates are also strong, with a 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate of 6.20% and a 5-year rate of 11.90%. The future EPS growth rate (3Y to 5Y Est) is expected to be 12.00%, further highlighting the company's potential for continued expansion.

Investor Confidence in WNS

Notable investors have taken significant positions in WNS, demonstrating their confidence in the company's prospects. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the leading holder with 1,304,108 shares, representing a 2.74% share percentage. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) follows with 1,011,599 shares, accounting for 2.13% of the company's shares. Renowned investor Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 620,300 shares, making up 1.31% of the total shares. These substantial investments by prominent firms and individuals underscore the attractiveness of WNS as an investment opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, WNS holds its own in terms of market capitalization. N-able Inc (NABL, Financial) has a market cap of $2.43 billion, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX, Financial) stands at $2.08 billion, and Perficient Inc (PRFT, Financial) is slightly ahead with a market cap of $2.46 billion. WNS's market position, coupled with its strong financial metrics, positions it favorably within the competitive landscape of the software industry.

Conclusion: WNS's Strong Market Position

In summary, WNS (Holdings) Ltd's stock performance and valuation indicate a company that is significantly undervalued, with a recent 21.37% gain in stock price over the past three months. The company's robust profitability and growth metrics, as evidenced by its high Profitability and Growth Ranks, suggest a strong business model and potential for future growth. The confidence shown by significant holders further validates the company's market position. When juxtaposed with its competitors, WNS's market capitalization and industry standing reinforce its status as a compelling investment for value investors.

