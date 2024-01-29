Morning Brew: Chinese EV Stocks Slide Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Overcapacity Concerns

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stocks continued their descent on Monday, with NIO (NIO, Financial), XPeng (XPEV, Financial), and Li Auto (LI, Financial) all experiencing significant premarket losses. This downturn follows a broader sell-off of Chinese stocks, driven by rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over deflationary forces. The Chinese EV market has been under pressure due to a fierce pricing battle among major players, squeezing margins and raising questions about overcapacity. China's vice minister of industry and information technology recently announced plans to curb the overproduction of EVs, signaling potential "forceful measures" to prevent unnecessary projects. NIO's stock has seen a sharp decline of 33.2% for the first 22 days of 2024.

Amidst a challenging environment for Chinese equities, major state-owned banks in China have intervened to support the yuan and tighten liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market. This move comes as China's A shares and the CSI 300 index fell, prompting U.S.-listed Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba (BABA, Financial), Baidu (BIDU, Financial), JD.com (JD, Financial), and Bilibili (BILI, Financial), to drop in premarket trading. PDD Holdings (PDD, Financial) also saw its shares slip. The Chinese stock market has been under pressure, with the country's largest brokerage suspending short selling for certain clients in an attempt to slow the market's decline. Overseas funds have reportedly sold about $1.6 billion worth of Chinese stocks.

Gilead Sciences (GILD, Financial) shares took a hit, falling 11% in premarket trading after reporting disappointing results from a late-stage trial for its drug Trodelvy in treating metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Despite the setback, Gilead intends to explore further options and continue discussions with regulators.

ASML (ASML, Financial) shares rose over 1.2% in premarket trading following an upgrade from Bernstein, citing the stock's attractive pricing compared to peers. ASML has seen a modest 24% gain over the past 12 months, lagging behind competitors such as KLA Corp. (KLAC, Financial) and Applied Materials (AMAT, Financial).

AMD (AMD, Financial) shares gained in premarket trading despite a downgrade from Northland Capital, which suggested that the potential benefits from artificial intelligence (AI) are already reflected in the stock's current valuation.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM, Financial) shares plummeted 14.1% premarket after the company placed its CFO on administrative leave due to an investigation into accounting practices. ADM also delayed its Q4 and FY 2023 results and withdrew all forward guidance on its nutrition segment.

China's imports of chipmaking machinery rose in 2023, reflecting the country's push to become self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing amid U.S.-led export restrictions.

B. Riley Financial (RILY, Financial) shares tumbled 13% in premarket trading as the SEC investigates the company's dealings with a client linked to alleged securities fraud.

NuStar Energy (NS, Financial) surged 17.5% premarket after Sunoco (SUN, Financial) agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) may face a demand drop-off for its Vision Pro headset after initial strong pre-orders, as indicated by unchanged shipping times.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS, Financial) shares soared over 24% following a deal with Sandoz to acquire biosimilar ranibizumab, CIMERLI.

Marriott (MAR, Financial) expanded its global presence with the acquisition of the City Express brand, adding 150 properties and 17.5K rooms to its portfolio.

Blackstone (BX, Financial) made a minority growth investment in engineering and technical services firm Salas O'Brien to support its expansion in the AEC market.

CommScope (COMM, Financial) was downgraded by Bank of America due to concerns about its debt load and market trends.

Celsius Holdings (CELH, Financial) announced its expansion into new international markets, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Rail Vision (RVSN, Financial) shares surged after its Main Line system received formal certifications for critical European Union railway standards.

Related Stock Tickers:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.