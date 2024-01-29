On January 22, 2024, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc (PEBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The bank holding company, which operates primarily in North Carolina, faced a challenging year with mixed financial results. Despite an increase in total loans and a stable deposit base, the company reported a decrease in net earnings and a tightening net interest margin for the fourth quarter.

Company Overview

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc is a state-chartered commercial bank that serves a diverse clientele across North Carolina. With a focus on local communities, the bank offers a range of financial services and maintains a diversified loan portfolio. The company's primary income is derived from dividends paid by its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, on its capital stock.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw net earnings of $3.4 million, or $0.64 per share, a decrease from $4.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in the same period of the previous year. The full-year earnings also saw a slight decline to $15.5 million, or $2.87 per share, from $16.1 million, or $2.94 per share, in the prior year. This performance is significant as it reflects the bank's profitability and its ability to generate shareholder value in a competitive and evolving banking landscape.

One of the challenges highlighted in the report was the contraction of the net interest margin, which decreased to 3.32% in the fourth quarter from 3.78% in the previous year's corresponding period. However, the full-year margin showed an improvement to 3.51% from 3.22%. The net interest margin is a critical indicator of the bank's efficiency in investing its funds and directly impacts profitability.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc achieved growth in its loan portfolio, with total loans reaching $1.1 billion, up from $1.0 billion at the end of 2022. This growth is important as it suggests an expanding customer base and a potential increase in interest income. Additionally, the bank maintained a stable deposit base of $1.4 billion, with core deposits comprising a significant portion, though there was a shift in the composition of these deposits.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

The income statement revealed a decrease in net interest income due to a rise in interest expense, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income from loans and investment securities. Non-interest income saw an increase, primarily from appraisal management fee income and miscellaneous non-interest income. Meanwhile, non-interest expenses decreased slightly, mainly due to reduced salaries and employee benefits expenses.

On the balance sheet, total assets remained consistent at $1.6 billion. Non-performing assets saw a marginal increase to 0.24% of total assets. The adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) methodology led to an initial reduction in retained earnings but provided a more forward-looking approach to credit loss accounting.

Management's Commentary

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the decrease in fourth quarter net earnings to a decrease in net interest income, which was partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses, an increase in non-interest income, and a decrease in non-interest expense, compared to the prior year period.

Analysis of Performance

Peoples Bancorp's performance in 2023 reflects the broader economic conditions and the competitive environment in which it operates. The bank's ability to grow its loan portfolio in a year marked by economic uncertainty is commendable. However, the tightening of the net interest margin and the slight increase in non-performing assets indicate areas where the bank will need to focus its efforts to improve financial health and sustain profitability.

Overall, the financial results of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 present a picture of resilience amid economic headwinds. The bank's strategic management of its loan portfolio and cost control measures have helped to mitigate some of the challenges faced during the year. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see how the bank adapts to the evolving economic landscape in the coming year.

