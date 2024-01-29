Charles Boettcher, EVP, Corp Development & CLO of Waste Management Inc (WM, Financial), has sold 2,500 shares of the company on January 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,007 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Waste Management Inc is a leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. The company offers services that range from collection and disposal to recycling and renewable energy generation, and it is known for its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The insider transaction history at Waste Management Inc indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 22 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Waste Management Inc were trading at $184.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $74.304 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.65, surpassing both the industry median of 18.615 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $184.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $177.70, Waste Management Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

