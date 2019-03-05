Beryl Bugatch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Director of Furnishings Research



Good morning. I'm Budd Bugatch with Raymond James. It's my pleasure and privilege today to welcome you to the Walmart presentation at our conference. With us today, from the company, we've got Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We've also got in the audience Steve Schmitt, who used to be IR but is now Chief Financial Officer of Sam's; and Kary Brunner, who is IR from Walmart. So thank you all for being here.



First, I'm going to reference the forward-looking statement to keep us honest and keep the lawyers happy. So it's right there. The test on that will be the presentation. Brett, thank you for being here.



Brett M. Biggs - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you.



Beryl Bugatch - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD & Director of Furnishings Research



Good morning, and we really appreciate Walmart being with us today.

Questions and Answers: Ber