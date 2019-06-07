Walmart Inc Investment Community Q&A with Management Transcript

Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - VP of IR



All right. Good afternoon, everybody. I hope you had a great morning and enjoyed our associate and shareholder meeting. On behalf of the company, I want to thank you for joining us today. And for those that are on the webcast, welcome as well to our executive Q&A session for the investment community.



Before we get started with Q&A, Doug and Brett will have some opening remarks, and then we'll spend the rest of the time on Q&A, which will run roughly an hour.



Let me remind you that we may make forward-looking statements today during today's discussion. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risk and uncertainties and other factors identified in the Safe Harbor statement on our website at stock.walmart.com as well as in our quarterly and annual SEC filings.



With that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Doug McMillan, Walmart's President and CEO. Thanks.



C. Douglas McMillon - Walmart Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Are you glad you're here instead of sitting at one of the tables this time?



