Karen Fiona Short - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. I think we'll get started here. Good morning, everyone. My name is Karen Short, and I'm the staples and hardline retail analyst at Barclays. Today, we're very pleased to welcome Walmart to the Barclays Staples Conference. This is obviously the first of what we hope will be many appearances. As you all know, with close to $530 billion in global sales, Walmart is obviously a true global brand. To state the obvious, the list of successful global brands is very short. And clearly, Walmart is at the top of this list.



With us from Walmart, we're pleased to welcome Steve Bratspies, Walmart's Chief Merchandising Officer. Steve joined Walmart in 2005. He became Vice President of Marketing in 2007 and was promoted to his current role in 2015. Dan Binder, Vice President of Investor Relations at Walmart; and Kary Brunner, Director of Investor Relations at Walmart, are also here.



So from my perspective, Steve, you bring a very unique perspective with respect to your experience at Walmart through a wide range of economic environments but also through many