Walmart Inc at Stephens Investor Conference Transcript

Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD



All right. Thanks, everybody. I think we'll go ahead and kick things off. I'm Ben Bienvenu with Stephens. I cover the grocery and convenience store industry. Thrilled to have with us here today, Walmart, a company that doesn't need much of an introduction, but the largest retailer on the planet. And happy to have from Walmart, Brett Biggs, CFO. Thanks for being here.



M. Brett Biggs - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



My pleasure.



Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD



I think you might make a quick safe harbor statement, and then we'll kick things off.



M. Brett Biggs - Walmart Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



So I think on the webcast, we have a safe harbor slide. So as you think about -- consider your investments in Walmart, consider everything that you see out there about the company, I might be making forward-looking statements. And so my attorneys make sure that I say this as we get started with this, but good to