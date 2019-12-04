Karen Fiona Short - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. My name is Karen Short, and I'm the staples and hardline retail analyst at Barclays. We're very pleased to introduce Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart at our Eat, Sleep, Play Conference. Welcome.



Before we begin, you can see Walmart's full safe harbor on their website. And before I actually get into the real introduction, I would like to say that the reason that I'm holding this coat up is because I bought it at Walmart, and my husband's sisters liked it so much that they immediately, after Thanksgiving, went on the website and bought 3 of the same coat, so now we're basically quadruplets.



So while Doug needs no introduction, I'm sure everyone in this room appreciates that Doug has worked at Walmart for almost 30 years. Starting as a teenager unloading trucks for what I'm sure is a lot less than $15 an hour. He served in senior leadership roles in all of Walmart's business segments with President and CEO of Sam's Club from 2005 to 2009, President and CEO of Walmart International from 2009 to 2014. Doug became Pres