Walmart Inc Investment Community Meeting Transcript

Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Walmart's 2020 Investment Community Meeting. Thank you all for being here, and thanks to those joining us on the webcast. We appreciate your interest in Walmart.



I know the executive team looks forward to sharing their strategies with you and answering your questions. Now let me get a few of our usual statements out of the way.



The information presented at today's meeting should be viewed in conjunction with our press release and earnings materials that can be found on our website, stock.walmart.com. The presentations will also be posted on our website as they are completed.



Today's presentations include forward-looking statements that are subject to future events and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Please reference our entire safe harbor statement and non-GAAP reconciliations on our website, stock.walmart.com.



Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our earnings materials issued this morning, which we'll discuss in more detail during today's presentations. You can see