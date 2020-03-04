Robert Kenneth Griffin - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for being here. I'm Bobby Griffin, one of the consumer analysts at Raymond James. This morning, we are very pleased to introduce Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Walmart. Also, I want to introduce the rest of the team that's in attendance. We have Chris Nicholas, CFO of Walmart International; Steve Schmitt, CFO of U.S. eCommerce; Dan Binder, Vice President of Investor Relations; and Kary Brunner, Senior Director of Investor Relations.



Before we get started, I'll just quickly remind investors that they can find Walmart's full safe harbor statement on the Investor Relations website. And with that, we're going to begin.



So first, Brett, thank you for your attendance and your long support of the conference. We very much appreciate it.



It's good to come somewhere warm, always good timing.

