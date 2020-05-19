Q1 2021 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



(technical difficulty)



to Walmart's Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'll turn the conference over to Dan Binder. Mr. Binder, you may now begin.



Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning and welcome to Walmart's First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call. I'm joined by several members of our executives team, including Doug McMillon, Walmart's President and CEO; Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.; Marc Lore, President and CEO, Walmart U.S. eCommerce; and Dan Bartlett, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs.



In a few moments, Doug and Brett will provide you an update on the business and discuss first quarter results. That will be followed by our question-and-answer session.



Before I turn the call over to Doug, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the risks and u