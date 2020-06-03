Walmart Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Operator



Gregory Boyd Penner - Walmart Inc. - Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. It's my honor as Chair of the Walmart Board of Directors to welcome you and formally open our 50th Annual Shareholders' Meeting. Although a virtual meeting isn't how we envisioned holding our 50th shareholders' meeting, I'm proud of who we are and what we've accomplished as a company over the past 50 years.



Obviously, we're meeting under extraordinary circumstances. There is the pandemic, which we have been responding and adapting to for the past months. But also, we're meeting under the