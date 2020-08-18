Q2 2021 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, and welcome to Walmart's Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Call.



I'm joined by a few members of our executive team, including Doug McMillon, Walmart's President and CEO; Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. In a few moments, Doug and Brett will provide you an update on the business and discuss second quarter results. That will be followed by our question-and-answer session.



Before I turn the call over to Doug, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements.