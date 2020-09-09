Katharine Amanda McShane - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Thank you again for joining us today at the Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference.



It's my pleasure today to introduce Brett Biggs, Chief Financial Officer of Walmart, and he's here to have a fireside chat with us.



Walmart reported a solid comp with Walmart U.S. comps at plus 9.3% last quarter. Our positive thesis on Walmart is based on the defensiveness of the business benefiting from a long-tail food-at-home trend, new customer acquisition, market share opportunity due to consolidation, newer initiatives like Walmart+ and the company's proven ability to generate EBIT dollar growth in a steady-state environment.



And with that, I think we can get started. Brett, thank you for joining us today.



