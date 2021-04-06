Oliver Chen - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Sustainability priorities and practices at the world's largest retailer. Hi, it's is Oliver Chen, Cowen's new platform, retail and luxury analyst. We're thrilled to have Kathleen McLaughlin. She's Chief Sustainability Officer at Walmart. EVP, President and Chief Sustainability at Walmart, Inc. and President of the Walmart Foundation. At Cowen, we view Walmart as a leading omnichannel ecosystem and an online grocery leader as our surveys consistently show that over 50% of all online grocery shoppers use Walmart. We have an outperformed rating on the stock at a $170 price target.



Kathleen is responsible for programs that help Walmart create economic opportunity through jobs and sourcing, enhances sustainability of food, apparel and general merchandise supply chains and strengthen the resilience of local communities through business initiatives and philanthropy, her teams work with Walmart associates, suppliers, nonprofit organizations and others to deliver lasting improvements to economic, social and environmental systems. And last year,