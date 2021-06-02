Walmart Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Walmart Inc. Please note that the meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



Walmart would like to remind you that some of the comments today may contain forward-looking statements. Additional information about this is included among the meeting materials available on your screen.



It is now my pleasure to turn the meeting over.



Gregory Boyd Penner - Walmart Inc. - Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's meeting, which is our second virtual shareholders' meeting. I'm Greg Penner. It's my honor as Chair of the Walmart Board of Directors to welcome you and formally open our 51st Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



The last 18 months have been unprecedented, and it's been amazing to see our people not miss a beat in serving our customers and communities. I am so proud of what they all have accomplished throughout this incredibly challenging time.



I also want to recognize and thank Doug and his leadership team. They rose to the challenge and led this business thr