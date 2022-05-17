Q1 2023 Walmart Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Daniel Thomas Binder - Walmart Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, Rob. Good morning, and welcome to Walmart's First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. I'm joined by members of our executive team, including Doug McMillon, Walmart's President and CEO; Brett Biggs, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S.; Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International; and Kath McLay, President and CEO of Sam's Club. In a few moments, Doug and Brett will provide you an update on the business and discuss first quarter results, that will be followed by our question-and-answer session.



Before I turn the call over to Doug, let me remind you that today's call is being recorded and will include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that