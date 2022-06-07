Peter Sloan Benedict - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Okay, good. All right. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our next presentation with Walmart. Again, I'm Peter Benedict, senior retail, consumer products and services analyst at Baird. Really pleased to have Judith McKenna with us. She's President and CEO of Walmart International.



She's been in that role since February of 2018. Her prior roles at Walmart have included COO of the Walmart U.S. business as well as COO and CFO of the Asda business in the U.K.



I think one of my last in-person trips prior to COVID was actually with you in Asia. So appropriate that we're getting back together again. So we appreciate you making the trip.



Just before we get going, I want to frame the size and scope of Walmart International for folks because I think it sometimes gets lost on folks just how big this is. 23 countries, 4 really key countries: Canada, Mexico, India and China. It's $100 billion revenue business, which is 18% of Walmart in total. It's 1 of the 5 largest retailers in the world on its own. It'