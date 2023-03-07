Robert Kenneth Griffin - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Director



Well, good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us at our 44th Annual Institutional Investor Conference. For those that don't know me, I'm Bobby Griffin. I cover consumer hardlines/retail here at Raymond James. And this morning, we're pleased to be hosting a fireside chat with Walmart. With us from the company are EVP and CFO, John David; Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Steph Wissink; and Senior Director of Investor Relations, Kary Brunner. First, all 3 of you guys, I appreciate the support, and thank you for being here. You guys have been long supporters of this conference.



I'm pretty sure everybody in this room knows what Walmart is, but just quickly, if anybody doesn't, it's the world's largest retailer, over 10,000 stores, over $600 billion in revenue across really multiple countries in the world. 70% of the revenue comes from the U.S. between the Walmart U.S. concept and Sam's Club with about 30% from the international location.



So with that, we'll kind of dive right in. John David, thanks again for being here,