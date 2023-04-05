Walmart Inc Investment Community Meeting Transcript

Stephanie Schiller Wissink -



Good morning, everyone. I'm Steph Wissink, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Walmart. And as many of you know, it's accustomed to start meetings at Walmart with the Walmart cheer. So thank you for joining in on that this morning.



Today, we've got quite the agenda planned for you. We have a set of presentations that will be followed by store and club tours.



Doug, over to you.



C. Douglas McMillon - Walmart Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I was wanting to spee