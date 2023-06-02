Walmart Inc Associate Celebration Transcript

Kirby Gwen -



(presentation)



The stage is set, the celebs are prepping, and the associates are amped up.



Bo Woloszyn -



It's almost time for the Annual Walmart Associates Celebration here at Northwest Arkansas. Hey everyone. I'm Bo.



Kirby Gwen -



Hey, friends. It's Kirby Gwen.



Bo Woloszyn -



And we're coming to you live from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas, right before the big Associates Celebration starting in about 30 minutes or so.



Kirby Gwen -



This place is filling up quickly with thousands of associates from all over the world. We're so excited for you to join us as we get you hyped up for the action and celebrate you all.



And you know what? Speaking of the hype, we have Antonio on the floor. Antonio, how's it going down there?



Antonio Williams -



Oh, man, how's it going? Y'all can feel the excitement. I've got going [global tech] behind me. They're so thrilled, they're so pumped up, man. My heartbeat's going (inaudible). Can you all fe