Walmart Inc Q&A Session with the Investment Community Transcript

Unidentified Company Representative -



Welcome everyone to our 2023 associates and shareholders celebration, and to our executive Q&A panel. Thank you for joining us in Razorback Stadium. We are webcasting this. I'm going to read our safe harbor as a matter of procedure.



Today's webcast is being broadcast recorded. And during this session, management may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in our filings with the SEC. Please review our press release and accompanying slide presentation for a cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements as well as our entire safe harbor state and non-GAAP reconciliations on our website at stock.walmart.com. Thank you for your interest in Walmart, and thank you to our executive team for joining us today.



Doug, I'm going to turn it over to you, and we're going to start with our positioning statement as well.



C. Douglas McMillon - Walmart Inc. -