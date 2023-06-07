Peter Benedict -



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us here for the next session. I'm Peter Benedict, senior retail, consumer products and services analyst at Baird. Really thrilled to have the folks from Sam's Club with us this morning. After this session, there will be a breakout in Aster Room A. So if you'd like to engage with the team, please meet with us afterwards.



To my left here, Kath McLay, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Sam's Club. Kath arrived at Walmart around 8 years ago, following a long career at Woolworths in Australia, 4 years in U.S. Supply Chain, brief stop at Neighborhood Market, took over as CEO in November of 2019.



Also here with us sitting in the front row, Megan Crozier, who is Sam's Club's Chief Merchandising Officer; Diana Marshall is Sam's Club Chief Growth Officer; and Ethan Spiva, who is the Sam's Club Head within the Investor Relations group. Those folks will be available as well in the breakout session.



Just a quick overview on Sam's. I'm sure everybody knows Sam's. But since it's inside of Walmart, I think it's helpful for some perspective. They are the l