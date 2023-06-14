Gregory Scott Melich - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD



Good morning, everyone. I'm Greg Melich. I cover the retail broadlines and hardlines here at Evercore ISI. It's my pleasure to have with us today, John David Rainey, the Chief Financial Officer of Walmart, an exciting almost first year under his belt. And John David, it's a pleasure to have you with us. Thanks for coming, and I'll have you introduce the team.



Yes, Greg, thanks for hosting this. It's a pleasure to have the opportunity to speak with this audience. With me today, I've also got Kary and Steph. And so they'll join me in answering some of your questions. We're really looking forward to it.



That's great.

So I'll kick right off on a strategic update. Wa