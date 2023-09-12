Katharine Amanda McShane - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Retail Analyst



Hi, everyone. We're going to get started. We're going to start the afternoon session now. We're very happy to have Doug McMillon here with us, Chief Executive of Walmart. You need really no further introduction than that. So I will turn it over to you for intro.



C. Douglas McMillon - Walmart Inc. - President, CEO & Director



I'm excited to be here and have a conversation. Kate was kind of enough to give me just a minute to kick it off. Some of you were with us in Florida at our investor conference there earlier in the year, and we talked about the opportunities that we've got and the investments we've got looking ahead and the fact that we believe we continue to grow sales, grow operating income faster than sales and improve return on investment as we go.



I'll just quickly repeat. As it relates to driving the top line, we feel well positioned with Brick-and-Mortar with stores and clubs, with curbside pickup and with various forms of delivery. We expect to be able to continue to drive grow