Katharine Amanda McShane - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Retail Analyst



Hello, everyone. We're going to get started. My name is Kate McShane. I cover the hardlines and broadlines for GIR at Goldman Sachs, and we're very happy to be here with Kathleen McLaughlin, EVP and Chief Sustainability Officer and President of the Walmart Foundation. Kathleen is an Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart and President of the Walmart Foundation. She's responsible for programs that help Walmart create opportunity through jobs and sourcing, advance the sustainability of supply chains, foster diversity, equity and inclusion and build inclusive and resilient communities.



Before joining Walmart in 2013, she spent more than 20 years with the global consulting firm McKinsey & Company. Kathleen serves on Boards of the Council On Foundations, the World Wildlife Fund, the World Resources Institute and is an adviser to The Nature Conservancy's Impact and Financial Markets team. Kathleen, thank you so much for joining us today.



Kathleen McLaughlin - Walmart Inc. - Exe