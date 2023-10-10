Adobe Inc Investor Day Transcript

Oct 10, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Jonathan Vaas - Adobe Inc. - VP of IR



Welcome, everyone, to Adobe MAX and our Investor Meeting for Fall 2023. Great to see so many folks here in the room. Welcome also to all the folks joining on the webcast as well as the senior Adobe employees who are here, most of the members of our Board of Directors. We have a really exciting event planned, and I'm excited to jump right into it.



What we're going to do today is different than I think any investor meeting Adobe has done, at least in my tenure. Rather than the financial update that we've given in the past, this event is all about innovation. So I know there are many of you out there that love the pie charts and brought your protractors. You won't be needing those. You can keep those tucked away. And we're going to dive in and give a bunch of previews not just about the innovations that we shared this morning at MAX and things that we've delivered in 2023, but forward-looking innovations and previews of where we're going.



Before we jump in, I want to talk really quickly about what we did in this room last year. As we were preparing for t