Feb 26, 2019 / 10:05PM GMT

Craig Matthew Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Craig Hettenbach. I'm one of the semiconductor analysts at Morgan Stanley. I'm very pleased to have with us Analog Devices today, CEO, Vince Roche; and Mike Lucarelli from Investor Relations is with us as well. Just before I get started, do have to really read the important disclosures, including personal holding disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures that appear at the Morgan Stanley public website at www.morganstanley.com\researchdisclosures.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPSo with that out of the way, Vince, why don't you jump in just before we kind of get into some of the strategic thrusts of ADI, just some of the near-term environment of course and focus for investors today, just what you see from a macro perspective and then we can go from there.- Analog Devices, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes. Thanks, C