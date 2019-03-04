Mar 04, 2019 / 02:50PM GMT

Christopher Caso - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Why don't we get started? Okay. All right. Good morning, everyone. I'm Chris Caso, the semiconductor analyst for Raymond James. Welcome to the conference, and good morning. As we get started this morning, our first semiconductor company presenting is Analog Devices. The company has a very long, rich history in the semiconductor space.



With us today is Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth. Well, I'll try not to butcher your name out of confusion. And Mike Lucarelli from Investor Relations. I think you were going to go with a couple minutes of presentation. Maybe just give us an outline first.



Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior VP of Finance & CFO



Great. Thanks. Thanks, Chris. Thanks for getting me out of the snow, 12 inches in the -- in Boston this morning. All right. It's our first time coming to the conference, so I thought just a few slides to help introduce the company to folks who are less familiar with it.