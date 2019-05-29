May 29, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



I guess we'll get started. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor sector here at Bernstein, and it's my great honor today to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Analog Devices, Mr. Vincent Roche.



So of all the companies I cover, ADI is one of the most respected. It's got an extremely high-quality franchise in the analog space, particularly as it relates to signal conversion and processing. Over the last decade or so, they've embarked on the rationalization program of their product portfolio and manufacturing footprint. They were smart enough to exit mobile like early enough to actually get paid because I think you may be one of the few guys that actually got paid to exit a mobile business. They've increasingly focused their product offerings on high-value applications like whatever the end market is as well as greatly increasing their presence in new markets, automotive, health care, even more recently, consumer.



They took early st