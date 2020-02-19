Q1 2020 Analog Devices Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

I'd like to now introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Sir, the floor is yours.



Michael C. Lucarelli - Analog Devices, Inc. - Senior Director of IR



Thanks, Cheryl, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining our first quarter fiscal 2020 conference call.



With me on the call today are ADI's CEO, Vincent Roche; and ADI's CFO, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah. For anyone who missed the release, you can find it and relating financial schedules at investor.analog.com.



Now on to the disclosures. The information we're about to discuss, including our objectives and outlook, include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our earnings release and in our most recent 10-Q. These forward-looking statements