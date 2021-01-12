Jan 12, 2021 / 02:40PM GMT

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Good morning. Thank you all for joining us at our Annual Technology and Internet Conference. I'm Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment space here at Goldman. I'm very honored and very excited to have with us today Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Senior Vice President and CFO; and Michael Lucarelli, Senior Director of Investor Relations from Analog Devices.



I have a list of questions for the team. But for those on the webcast, please feel free to type in your question, and I'll try to get to them towards the latter part of the session.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDAnd with that, Prashanth and Mike, we'd like to get started. First of all, thank you very much for being here with us today, albeit virtually, and supporting conference. I wanted to kick off by asking you to reflect on the last 12 months. 2020 was obviously a very challenging year for the global economy, and for many of us, obviously,