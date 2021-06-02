Jun 02, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Stacy Aaron Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment space here at Bernstein. Today, it's my great honor to introduce our guest, the President and CEO of Analog Devices, Mr. Vincent Roche.



Before we begin, I want to mention if you have -- we'll have about 50 minutes for our Q&A today. If you have questions that you'd like to ask during the presentation, you should have a link to the Pigeonhole Forum where you can submit those questions on your screen, and we'll have time for that kind of Q&A again.



Now what is ADI? ADI is known as an extremely high-quality franchise in the analog space, particularly as it relates to signal conversion and processing. And (inaudible) so they've embarked on a rationalization program of their product portfolio and manufacturing footprint. They did a lot, they were smart enough to exit mobile early enough to actually get paid to do it, they're one of the few. They've incr