Nov 30, 2021 / 03:45PM GMT

Brian Arthur Singer - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Great. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone, and thank you for tuning into our next panel. This is one I'm very excited about, enabling net zero and infrastructure solutions challenges and opportunities. We're really happy to have 2 companies that are really on the front line of enabling these solutions. From Analog Devices, Greg Henderson, Senior Vice President of Automotive and Energy, Communications and Aerospace Group; and from Quanta Services, Duke Austin, Junior President and Chief Executive Officer. Thank you both for joining us today.



The importance of the broader supply chain to meet net zero infrastructure and clean water goals is really, really essential and we think, in fact, underappreciated by ESG investors and investors more broadly. We coined the term green abler or green enabler for some of the sectors that are early on in the supply chain, critical towards ultimately achieving electrification, automation, net zero infrastructure and broader clean water goals