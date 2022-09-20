Sep 20, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Welcome to JPMorgan's 13th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference here in London. We've got a great lineup of companies over the next couple of days. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor, semiconductor capital equipment, chip design software analyst in the U.S. And kicking off our conference for the first time is the team from Analog Devices. We have Vincent Roche, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Analog Devices; and then sitting in the back there, we also have Mike Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A.



And for those of you that don't know Analog Devices, leadership position in mixed signal, RF semiconductors, leadership position in power management, strong position in signal chain processing both analog and digital which is the technology that we all know bridges the digital to the physical world. Financials, best-in-class gross operating free cash flow margins and a very, very diversified business, right. Industrial automotive, communications infrastructure, represents 85% plus of the company