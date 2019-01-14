Jan 14, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Danielle Allen - Flotek Industries, Inc. - SVP of Global Communications & Technology Commercialization



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your participation. With me on today's call is John Chisholm, Flotek's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Josh Snively, Executive Vice President of Operations and President of Florida Chemical; and finally, Elizabeth Wilkinson, Chief Financial Officer. On Friday, we announced that we entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of Florida Chemical Company to Archer Daniels Midland Company or ADM. The transaction announcement press release is available on our website.



Please note that any comments we make on today's call regarding projections or expectations for future events