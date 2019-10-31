Q3 2019 Archer Daniels Midland Co Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Victoria de la Huerga - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - VP of IR & ADM Ventures



Good morning and welcome to ADM's third quarter earnings webcast.



For those following the presentation, please turn to Slide 2, the company's safe harbor statement, which says that some of our comments constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. These statements are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risks and u