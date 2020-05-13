May 13, 2020 / 01:20PM GMT

Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst



Okay. Good morning. Good morning, Juan and Vince.



Juan Ricardo Luciano - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning, Ken.



Vincent F. Macciocchi - Archer-Daniels-Midland Company - Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, President of Nutrition and Senior VP



Good morning, Ken.



Kenneth Bryan Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD of Food & Agribusiness Research and Food & Beverage Analyst



I'm more appreciative than ever that you are here to have an open discussion about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for ADM as well as ADM's critical role in the food supply chain.



Juan, as CEO and Chairman, you have structurally changed ADM's identity in terms of capital allocation, efficiency, culture and product fit. ADM has better prioritized capital towards growth initiatives and cost eff